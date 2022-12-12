Goo Goo Dolls announce 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Goo Goo Dolls have announced their first UK and Ireland gigs in three years – find full details of their new 2023 gigs below.

The duo comprising John Rzeznik and Robby Takac will head to these shores in June of 2023.

In a statement, Rzeznik said: “Hello everyone, we are excited to be heading back to the UK and Ireland for the first time in over 3 years! Robby and I can’t wait to see all your faces again!”

The tour begins in Dublin at Vicar Street on June 13, then heading to the UK for eight gigs culminating in a London show at Brixton Academy.

Tickets for the Goo Goo Dolls’ UK and Ireland shows will go on sale here at 9am GMT on Friday, December 16.

See the full list of dates below.

JUNE 2023

13 – Dublin, Vicar St

15 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

16 – Bristol, O2 Academy

17 – Bournemouth O2 Academy

19 – Nottingham, Rock City

20 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

22 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

23 – Manchester, Academy

24 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

In 2020, Goo Goo Dolls released festive album ‘It’s Christmas All Over’, which was then expanded last year with two extra tracks.

That same year, the band’s biggest hit ‘Iris’ was covered by Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers. Ahead of the US presidential election in November 2020, Bridgers tweeted: “if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls.”

When Joe Biden was confirmed to be the next President of the United States, the musician kept to her word and roped Rogers in to help her out. They released the cover as a download for 24 hours, with proceeds going to Democrat Stacey Abrams’ voting rights organisation, Fair Fight.

Last month, the cover was then re-released to raise money for abortion rights charity, the Brigid Alliance. Bridgers and Rogers then confirmed that a further 18,000 people had downloaded the song from the re-release, raising more than £65,000.

“This is awesome, thank you so much for your support,” said the Brigid Alliance. “All of the funds raised from this track will support people forced to travel long distances for abortion care, which has surged since the June Supreme Court ruling.”