Goo Hara, K-pop singer and actress, dead at 28

She first shot to fame as a member of K-pop girl group Kara

K-pop singer and actress Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul today (November 24), police have said.

The 28-year-old is best known as a former member of K-Pop group Kara, which she joined in 2008. She also stared in several television programs, including her own reality TV series On & Off, and an idol beauty show called A Style For You.

Hara’s first solo EP, released in 2015, peaked at number four in the Korean music charts.

The singer was found dead at about 6pm local time (9am GMT), according to the Gangnam Police Department. The cause of death is still under investigation.

She appeared at a series of comeback performances last week after being hospitalised in May following an alleged suicide attempt. In a message to fans following the incident, Hara wrote, “I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues. But from now on, I will steel my heart and try to show up healthy.”

Over the last year her career was overshadowed by events in her personal life. In September 2018, Hara filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Choi Jong-bum, after he threatened to expose a sex tape of her without her consent. He was later convicted of threatening, coercing, injuring, and was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison.

Hara’s death comes just over a month since another former K-Pop girl band member, Sulli, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, was found dead at the age of 25.

The K-pop star was found unresponsive by her manager on October 14, on the second floor of her house in the South Korean city of Seongnam.