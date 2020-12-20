Good Charlotte share first new material in two years with ‘Last December’

Good Charlotte have shared a new Christmas song – listen to ‘Last December’ below.

The track is the band’s first new material since the release of their 2018 album ‘Generation Rx’.

Speaking of the new track, which celebrates the band’s 20th anniversary, frontman Benji Madden said: “2020 being the 20th anniversary of our self-titled debut album really made us feel like we wanted to release something for those fans who’ve gone on this journey with us.

“The holidays can be a rough time of year – thinking of the ones we’ve lost and longing for moments that have passed us by is definitely a part of the joy and melancholy. For us, this song speaks to both sides of those holiday feelings and we hope it brings some solace to anyone who needs it.”

The track’s video is a sobering account of the tole the coronavirus pandemic has taken both on businesses and families. Watch that above.

Good Charlotte’s 2018 album ‘Generation Rx’ was inspired by pain and grief, as they explained at the time. “At the beginning of the year, we were reflecting a lot. We just played a memorial service in honor of Lil Peep. We were thinking of that.

“Our generation was the first to have so many ways to deal with pain. Throughout this century, we’ve seen the whole opioid crisis get worse. We wondered if we were really doing our part.

“We wanted to bet back out there on the battlefield and spread insight, share experience, and give anything we could to improve lives. The message is you can get through the pain, survive it, and have the life you want.”