“It’s so good”: Justin Timberlake on what to expect from his Lizzo collaboration

"It's flames"

Justin Timberlake has revealed more about his recent time in the studio with Lizzo, saying that they’ve been working on a new track that’s “flames, it’s so good.”

In August, Timberlake posted a video featuring him in the studio with the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer, leading to plenty of speculation over what the two could be producing.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Timberlake explained how the collaboration came about: “To be honest, I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people and I want to collaborate more'”.

“I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long, I want to experience that energy and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing,” he continued. “I’m having these experiences that are fuelling me in such a different way and, again, I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, ‘What can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate?’”

Timberlake said he first met Lizzo at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he first approached her to collaborate.

“I was like, ‘I’m such a fan if you ever want to write,’ and she thought I was lying. And we got in and we got a couple of ideas—I don’t know when they’re gonna come out but they’re pretty good.”

Meanwhile, Timberlake is also set to star in new drama Palmer, about a former football player who heads back to his hometown after a stint in prison.