Google’s top trending musician of 2022 revealed

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 has been revealed as Google’s top trending musician of 2022.

The finding came to light as part of Google’s annual Year In Search, which is published at the close of each year to show what people had been searching for most in the last 12 months.

Considering that Maroon 5 didn’t release any new music this year – their last album ‘Jordi’ came out last year – many have speculated that Levine topped the list of trending musicians thanks to the controversy surrounding his alleged affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Advertisement

Stroh revealed on TikTok back in September that she had had “an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model”. Levine said in response that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life”.

Also featuring on the list of Google’s top 5 trending musicians are Mary J. Blige, Lil Tjay, Kendrick Lamar and Migos.

Elsewhere, the the two most searched songs on Google in 2022 were both from Disney‘s Encanto, namely ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ and ‘Surface Pressure’. Rounding out the top 5 in this category are Duke Jones & Louis Theroux‘s TikTok hit ‘Jiggle Jiggle’, Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ duet ‘Unholy’ and ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles.

Encanto was also revealed to be the top trending film of 2022, ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman and Everything Everywhere All At Once. The most searched TV show was Euphoria, followed by Stranger Things, The Watcher, Inventing Anna and House of the Dragon.