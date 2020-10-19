Gordon Haskell, former King Crimson singer and bassist, dies at age 74

Former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell has died at the age of 74.

News of the musician’s passing was announced on his official Facebook page late last night (October 18).

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gordon, a great musician and a wonderful person who will be sadly missed by so many,” reads the post.

No cause of death has been announced yet.

Haskell began his music career in the late ‘60s, playing bass in psychedelic pop outfit The Fleur de Lys, before becoming a session musician for Atlantic Records. During this time, he also played bass on occasion for his school friend Robert Fripp’s teenage band, the League of Gentlemen, before Fripp went on to found King Crimson.

In 1970, Fripp asked Haskell to come on board with King Crimson following the departure of the band’s original vocalist Greg Lake. Haskell agreed, lending his bass playing and vocals to ‘Cadence and Cascade’ from the album ‘In the Wake of Poisedon’, and throughout their third record ‘Lizard’.

However, creative differences resulted in a messy end to Haskell’s King Crimson stint, departing the band following the third album’s release.

Despite this, the band posted a tribute to their official Facebook page following the announcement of Haskell’s death.

“Gordon Haskell’s Facebook page is reporting that Gordon has died,” the band’s Facebook post reads.

“His time in KC wasn’t a particularly happy part of his long career but his work on In The Wake Of Poseidon and in particular, Lizard is much admired in the Crimson community.”

Haskell went on to have a long solo career, releasing 13 studio albums.

His most recent work was ‘The Cat Who’s Got The Cream’, which came out earlier this year in January (2020).