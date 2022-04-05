Gorillaz add Turnstile, Ibeyi, Nia Archives, Willow Kayne and more to All Points East headline set

Gorillaz have announced the complete line-up for their All Points East headline set this summer, with Turnstile, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne among the added acts – buy your tickets here.

The band had already announced IDLES, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf and Gabriels to support their show on Friday, August 19 at East London’s Victoria Park.

Also joining Gorillaz and the other acts are Kills Birds, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine.

Gorillaz’ UK festival exclusive set opens two mammoth weekends for All Points East. APE Presents: Field Day returns on Saturday, August 20 with a double headline appearance by The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk.

The following weekend sees headline performances from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25), The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave snd The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).

The headline set by Gorillaz will most likely hear the virtual band, fronted by Blur‘s Damon Albarn, play their classic hits. Fans also likely to hear tracks from the band’s latest album, 2020’s ‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez‘, and the 2021 EP ‘Meanwhile‘.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher recently hit out at Albarn’s comments about Taylor Swift, declaring her to be “fucking cool”.

Albarn was on the receiving end of a backlash in January when he said that Swift’s “co-writing” approach was at odds with his “traditionalist” view of songwriting.

This led to Swift writing: “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

A number of musicians also jumped to her defence, which led Albarn to subsequently apologise “unreservedly and unconditionally” to Swift, claiming that his words had been “reduced to clickbait”.

Gallagher then waded into the row, telling NME in a Big Read cover interview: “All them fucking gorilla albums are co-writes aren’t they? I get it – Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my fucking songs’.”

He continued: “Well, he [Albarn] won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] fucking cool, man. She does write her songs and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”