Gorillaz and Massive Attack set to headline We Love Green Festival 2022

Gorillaz and Massive Attack have been announced as two of the headliners of We Love Green Festival 2022.

Billed as “the world’s leading sustainable festival”, We Love Green will return after a two-year absence to Bois de Vincennes in Paris on June 2 and 4-5. This year’s festival will also be its 10th anniversary event.

Gorillaz will headline We Love Green’s opening night on June 2, before Massive Attack top the bill two days later (June 4).

The likes of Phoenix, Mac DeMarco, Amaarae, Disclosure, Bicep, Central Cee, Arlo Parks, Slowthai, Girl In Red and Grimes (DJ set) will also perform – you can see We Love Green’s 2022 line-up so far below.

“As much a laboratory pioneering new solutions in sustainable development as a music festival, We Love Green will once again prove its environmental credentials, setting a new gold-standard benchmark for the events industry globally,” the festival stated in a press release.

“One of the first major festivals in the world to use 100 per cent renewable energy, We Love Green will be using hydrogen generators at a scale never before seen, in addition to reusable oils such as cooking oil, and will be continuing with its policy of zero single-use plastics.”

Tickets for We Love Green 2022, as well as more information about this year’s festival, can be found here.

Massive Attack announced a huge outdoor show in Dublin yesterday (February 15), adding to their summer tour itinerary.

Gorillaz will headline Øya Festival 2022 and All Points East Festival this summer.