Gorillaz announce 2022 North American tour

Gorillaz have announced details of a North American tour in September and October.

These gigs will be the Damon Albarn-led group’s first US and Canadian live dates since 2018 and extends their ongoing world tour, which is currently in South America.

Albarn and his 14-piece live band – who will be “aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers” – will bring Gorillaz to life across 21 arena shows in the US and Canada, kicking off in Vancouver on September 11.

The run will visit such cities as Seattle, Salt Lake City, LA, Austin, Chicago and Boston before wrapping up in Miami on October 23. EARTHGANG will support Gorillaz on all dates except Orlando and Miami, where Jungle will be special guests.

Tickets for Gorillaz’s North American tour will go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday (May 20), and you’ll be able to buy tickets here. You can see Gorillaz’s upcoming tour dates below.

September

11 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

12 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

14 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

17 – Life is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, NV

19 – Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

21 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

23 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

26 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

28 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

30 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

October

1 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

3 – United Center, Chicago, IL

5 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

6 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

8 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

11 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

12 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

14 – The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

17 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

19 – Ameris Bank Amphitheater, Alpharetta, GA

21 – Amway Center, Orlando, FL

23 – FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Earlier this month Gorillaz debuted two new tracks during their gig in Montevideo, Uruguay, including ‘Cracker Island’, a Thundercat collaboration.