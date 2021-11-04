Gorillaz have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album, featuring demos, b-sides and live recordings.

The eight-disc ‘Gorillaz (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Boxset)’ will bring together the original album, b-side collection ‘G-Sides’ and the dub and reggae remix album ‘Laika Come Home’ which has never been released on vinyl before.

Finishing off the collection is a live recording of their 2001 gig from London’s Kentish Town Forum. Also in the boxset is a 27-page DMC dossier of “leaked documents, memos, faxes and some early Jamie Hewlett drawings, assumed lost in a fire.”

A limited run of first edition of the boxset will be released on December 10, 2021 and is available to preorder here. A wider release will follow in autumn 2022. ‘Gorillaz’ was originally released March 26, 2001.

About the boxset, Gorillaz drummer Russel Hobbs said: “Whistles have been blown. Truths have come to light. What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness. They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”

Also coming in December is a cinema release of Gorillaz’ 2020 livestream, Song Machine Live which was recorded at their London-based Kong Studios HQ and features guest appearances from Leee John, Georgia, Peter Hook, Kano, Slowthai, Slaves, Robert Smith and Matt Berry.

In cinemas for one day only on December 8, the show will feature the live performance alongside the cinema-exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, ‘Live From Kong’ with unseen interview footage and commentary from Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett.

Tickets are on sale November 11 from here.

Earlier this year, Gorillaz surprise-released their three-track ‘Meanwhile‘ EP featuring Jelani Blackman, AJ Tracey and Alicai Harley which follows on from 2020’s ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’.

Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn is releasing his second solo album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’ on November 12.