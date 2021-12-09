Gorillaz announce art book with contributions from Jack Black and Robert Smith

Gorillaz have announced an official art book with over 40 guest artists teaming up alongside the band’s co-creator Jamie Hewlett.
Released April 2022 via Z2 Comics, The Gorillaz Art Book promises to give fans “new interpretations of 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs in one expansive volume”, with the likes of Jack Black, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Little Dragon all contributing. See the complete list of guests below.
Speaking about the project, Hewlett said: “Gorillaz have always collaborated with music but this is the first time we’ve done an art collaboration. I’ve really enjoyed working with so many of my favourite artists and the result is this amazing book.”
The book will be case bound at 12.6 x 9.2 inches and set across 288 pages of luxury art paper. It’s available to pre-order now from here and costs £68.99
Recently, Gorillaz announced a deluxe reissue of their self-titled debut album containing live tracks, remixes and b-sides to celebrate 20 years of the band.
As for the future, Damon Albarn has confirmed that a feature-length Gorillaz film is in the works at Netflix.
During an interview with Apple Music about his new solo album, ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, Albarn said: “I’m at Netflix because we’re making a full-length Gorillaz film with Netflix. It’s really exciting to do that. It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. It’s been through so many incarnations…this Gorillaz doing a movie. Honestly. But I can’t say anything more about it, obviously, because… No, no, no.”
The complete list of guest artists for The Gorillaz Art Book is as follows:
