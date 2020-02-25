Gorillaz announce collaborator for next ‘Song Machine’ track

Gorillaz have announced the next instalment of their current ‘Song Machine’ project, which is due for release later this week.

Damon Albarn and co’s first track from the online series, ‘Momentary Bliss’, arrived on January 30, with contributions from Slaves and Slowthai.

Posting on social media this evening (February 25), the cartoon gang told fans what they can expect from ‘Song Machine’ episode two.

Gorillaz confirmed that Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara will feature on the upcoming track, with the artist appearing on a pink teaser video. Soundtracking the clip is a synth-driven snippet of the new song.

“Coming up on Song Machine…⁣” the group captioned the post, before calling on their followers to “stay tuned”. You can see the video below.

Speaking about Song Machine series upon its announcement, Gorillaz drummer Russel said: “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next.

“Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

At the end of 2019, Gorillaz released a new documentary called Reject False Icons which NME described in a three-star review as “a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”

Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn, meanwhile, has announced a new London show with his The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows project.