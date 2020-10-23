Gorillaz announce massive London show as part of 2021 European tour

Gorillaz have announced details of a 2021 European tour, including a massive gig in London.

The band have today (October 23) released their new album ‘Strange Timez’, the first part of their ongoing ‘Song Machine’ series.

In support of the album, the animated band, led by Damon Albarn, will play four European gigs next summer, spread across June, July and August.

The short run will culminate with a massive London show at The O2. See the full list of dates below.

JUNE 2021

16th – Cologne, Tanzbrunnen

18th – Berlin, Parkbühne Wuhlheide

JULY 2021

1st – Luxembourg, Rockhal

AUGUST 2021

11th – London, The O2

Prior to the 2021 gigs, the band are also set to celebrate the release of their new album with a special livestreamed show in December.

The band will debut the songs written for the first season of the ‘Song Machine’ collaborative online composition series in three different time zone broadcasts from December 12-13.

‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez’ features collaborations with the likes of slowthai and The Cure’s Robert Smith.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “‘Strange Timez’ is a varied affair that pulls from Albarn and the band’s perchance for exploration: punk rock sits effortlessly next to glitzy piano ballads, while playful hip-hop and melancholic post-rave ambience soothe our pounding heads.

“It’s a further reminder that while the post-genre mindset is now crucial to mainstream success, Gorillaz have always been ken to encourage emerging artists to embrace their diverse inspirations.”