Gorillaz announce new album ‘Cracker Island’, release ‘New Gold’ with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown

Gorillaz have shared details of their new album ‘Cracker Island’ alongside the release of latest single ‘New Gold’ featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

‘Cracker Island’ is released on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and marks the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Song Machine, Season One – Strange Timez‘.

The virtual band, headed up by Damon Albarn, has a host of collaborators on their eighth studio album including Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck, Thundercat, Adeleye Omotayond and the aforementioned Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.

Advertisement

It’s produced by eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Greg Kurstin along with Gorillaz and Remi Kabaka Jr.

Today (August 31) the band have also shared ‘New Gold’, which follows on from first single ‘Cracker Island‘. Gorillaz debuted the track live at their headline All Points East show in London on August 19 with both Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie Brown joining the band onstage.

“It’s kind of a mad song, to be honest with you,” Albarn told the crowd at the time.

Press material about Gorillaz’s new album states: “Originally based at Kong Studios in West London, the group of musical misfits – Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D – have relocated to Silverlake, California as they recruit new members to join The Last Cult in search of the one truth to fix the world. Reports from the Golden State indicate that Murdoc is in love with the lady next door. Russel is glued to the TV. Noodle is compiling a handbook of wisdom and knowledge. And 2D is busy being 2D.”

Guitarist Noodle said of the their new record: “’Cracker Island’ is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.” Drummer Russel added: “When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes…”.

Advertisement

Singer 2D said: “The path to Cracker Island isn’t easy to find ‘cos it’s underwater”, while

bassist Murdoc added: “The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension! JOIN ME!”

‘Cracker Island’ tracklist:

01. ‘Cracker Island’ feat. Thundercat

02. ‘Oil’ feat. Stevie Nicks

03. ‘The Tired Influencer’

04. ‘Tarantula’

05. ‘Silent Running’ ft. Adeleye Omotayo

06. ‘New Gold’ feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

07. ‘Baby Queen’

08. ‘Tormenta’ feat. Bad Bunny

09. ‘Skinny Ape’

10. ‘Possession Island’ (feat. Beck)

‘Cracker Island’ will be available in the following formats: digital download (11 tracks); standard (10 tracks) CD including booklet and poster, black 12” vinyl, transparent purple 12” Vinyl; deluxe vinyl box (10 tracks) lift off lid box, opaque pink 12” vinyl, CD, ‘Cracker Island’ 7” etched single with alternative single art, The Last Cult pink pocket notebook, 5x art prints, 1x poster, 1x sticker sheet; limited edition collectors box (10 tracks) limited edition numbered product, lift off lid box, 10x coloured 7” singles with exclusive screen printed character art on the disc and exclusive art on every sleeve; ‘Cracker Island’ cassettes (10 tracks) 4x exclusive character art cassettes.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz co-creator and animator Jamie Hewlett has announced a new art book called Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee.

Hewlett, who founded the cartoon band along with Albarn in 1998, will release the 368-page hardcover title in late November via Z2 Comics. It’s priced at £41.56, and is available to pre-order here.