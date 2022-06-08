Gorillaz announce new single ‘Cracker Island’

Gorillaz have alerted fans to an incoming new single, ‘Cracker Island’, taking to social media to make the announcement.

The experimental animated outfit – featuring Blur legend Damon Albarn – shared the news today (June 8), posting a short clip that featured each cartoon “member” of Gorillaz – 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel – alongside the caption “Cracker Island is coming…” and the hashtag #thelastcult.

Later, they posted two images – one of 2D and one of the group together – with the caption: “2D is the chosen one…”

Though it’s not yet known when ‘Cracker Island’ will drop, a pre-save link for the single can be found here. The track has been performed live during Gorillaz’ current world tour, notably with the inclusion of guest vocals from Thundercat. It’s unconfirmed as of yet whether he’ll appear on the studio mix, though.

The forthcoming release of ‘Cracker Island’ will mark the first new music from Gorillaz since last year’s ‘Meanwhile’ EP. The three-track offering saw the group enlist the likes of Jelani Blackman, AJ Tracey and Alicai Harley for guest spots.

In a four-star review of the EP – a sonic homage to London’s famous Notting Hill Carnival, cancelled prior to the release of ‘Meanwhile’ – NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote that the release is “the perfect soundtrack to get you in the spirit before you go and wreck a dancefloor”.

Gorillaz’ last studio album was 2020’s ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’. That was called “a worthwhile endeavour” in a four-star review by NME‘s Thomas Smith.

Gorillaz’ world tour will see them perform headline shows in Australia, where they are also locked in as co-headliners for Splendour In The Grass alongside Tyler, The Creator and The Strokes.

Last month, they extended the tour with a North American leg, which is set to kick off this September with EARTHGANG and Jungle in tow. The band will also return to the UK this August, with a headline show at All Points East festival.