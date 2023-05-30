Gorillaz announce ‘The Getaway’ US headline tour

Gorillaz have announced a run of headline shows in the US for this autumn – find all the details below.

The Damon Albarn-fronted cartoon band are due to head stateside this September in support of their eighth and most recent album ‘Cracker Island’, which was released in February.

Kicking off at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California (September 10), the stint – dubbed ‘The Getaway – includes further stop-offs in Austin, Texas (13), Chicago, Illinois (16) and Boston, Massachusetts (19).

Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf will appear as the support acts on all dates.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (June 2) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

“Gorillaz are ON THE RUN… one band, one bus, four cities,” an announcement on social media reads. Check out the preview video in the tweet below.

…with special guests @KAYTRANADA @lilyachty & @remiwolf 🔥 The Getaway Shows are on-sale Friday June 2 at 10am local time at https://t.co/CkN1CrGmXS pic.twitter.com/qOfExPQZrB — gorillaz (@gorillaz) May 30, 2023

Last summer saw the group headline All Points East 2022 in Victoria Park, east London. More recently, Gorillaz played at this year’s Coachella where they were joined onstage by the likes of Thundercat and De La Soul.

Albarn and co returned to the festival the following weekend, with that performance including special guests such as Little Simz and Bad Bunny.

This month, the frontman reunited onstage with Blur for some intimate UK warm-up gigs ahead of the Britpop band’s two huge concerts at Wembley Stadium in July.

Blur are also set to release a new album called ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ on July 21 via Parlophone (pre-order here). Produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Foals, Depeche Mode), the record will feature the recent single ‘The Narcissist’.