Gorillaz cancel ‘The Getaway’ North American tour

Gorillaz have cancelled their upcoming US tour dubbed ‘The Getaway’, with ticket providers citing “scheduling conflicts”.

The tour was announced only last month and was set to see the Damon Albarn-fronted cartoon band play four shows in support of their eighth and most recent album ‘Cracker Island’.

Now, the September gigs have been cancelled, with ticket providers sharing a statement. “Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been cancelled,” they said.

Advertisement

“Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time. Please allow for up to 30 days for the refund to process.”

Gorillaz themselves added: “We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf were set to appear as the support acts on all dates of the tour, which follows performances at Coachella and more from the band this year.

Last summer saw the group headline All Points East 2022 in Victoria Park, east London. More recently, Gorillaz played at this year’s Coachella where they were joined onstage by the likes of Thundercat and De La Soul.

Albarn and co. returned to the festival the following weekend, with that performance including special guests such as Little Simz and Bad Bunny.

Advertisement

The band’s frontman is also on tour with Blur this summer. The tour began last month with some intimate UK warm-up gigs ahead of the Britpop band’s two huge concerts at Wembley Stadium next month.

Blur are also set to release a new album called ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ on July 21 via Parlophone (pre-order here) featuring recent single ‘The Narcissist’.