Gorillaz celebrate 20 years of their self-titled debut album

Gorillaz‘ self-titled debut album turns 20 years old today (March 26), and the band have been celebrating the anniversary.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s animated band shared their first full-length record in 2001.

Reflecting on two decades of ‘Gorillaz’, the band’s bassist Murdoc Niccals said: “I’m exhausted. 20 years is a long time to be top of your game and let’s be clear here, it’s a one man gig keeping this show on the road.

Advertisement

“A lot of names get bandied about, a lot of pretenders to the throne, one or two in particular… But there is only one Murdoc Niccals. As an ex of mine once said, it’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.”

Revisit Gorillaz’ self-titled album below.

Alongside the celebration of the album, the band have teased a forthcoming series of album reissues, beginning with the self-titled record, which will be reissued later this year.

A statement looking ahead to the reissues said: “The attic of Kong Studios is a virtual treasure trove of Gorillaz ephemera, a giant biscuit tin of early ideas, deep dive musical moments, demos, early drawings and never-before-seen-or-heard Gorillaz memories.

“Murdoc Niccals, inspired by his hero Marie Kondo, will tackle that attic with a promise to spark joy in the hearts of fans around the world with a very special physical release featuring an abundance of declassified gems.”

Advertisement

Other forthcoming projects from the band include the arrival of a new collection from the band’s clothing line G Foot, and a series of vinyl toys and art collectibles in collaboration with brand Superplastic.

Last December, Gorillaz played a career-spanning set at a livestreamed show from their London HQ of Kong Studios.

Reviewing the gig, NME wrote: “If Gorillaz live shows can sometimes feel like insider celebrity parties you’ve been permitted to press your nose to the window of, Live From Kong is the first time we’ve felt invited inside, amid the chaos.”