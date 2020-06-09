Listen to Gorillaz’ new Octavian-featuring single ‘Friday 13th’

Gorillaz have shared a new Octavian-featuring single called ‘Friday 13th’ – you can listen to it below.

The cartoon band teased the collaboration on their official social media channels over the weekend, revealing that it would appear as the fourth instalment of their ongoing ‘Song Machine’ series.

Now, Gorillaz have posted the song along with its colourful official video in which Octavian performs against a rolling road backdrop. Murdoc, 2-D and their fellow band members also appear in their animated form.

At the end of the visual, we’re presented with a quote from US writer and activist James Baldwin, which reads: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced. It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.”

Drummer Russel Hobbs said of the track: “Every day starts in the dark, and ends in the dark, but in the middle there is light.”

‘Song Machine’ has seen Gorillaz unveil a slew of collaborations throughout 2020, kicking off with ‘Momentary Bliss’ with slowthai and Slaves in January. They’ve also released hook-ups with Fatoumata Diawara, Peter Hook and Georgia.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz have confirmed that they are set to release a new hardback annual called Gorillaz ALMANAC. Arriving in October, the 120+ page book will include games, puzzles, and new artwork.