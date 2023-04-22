Gorillaz perform with Bad Bunny, Little Simz and more during Coachella 2023 weekend two set

During Gorillaz‘ set at Coachella 2023’s second weekend, the band brought out a star-studded list of guests that included appearances from Bad Bunny, Little Simz and more.

The band brought out the Puerto Rican reggaeton star – who will close out this weekend’s first night with a headline set – to perform ‘Tormenta’. Bad Bunny features on the studio version of the song, which is from Gorillaz’ latest album, ‘Cracker Island’. Watch that performance below:

Bad Bunny hace unos momentos cantando "Tormenta" con Gorillaz 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/QDnA0VxAtx — Bad Bunny Chile🇨🇱 (@badbunnycl_) April 22, 2023

Advertisement

Elsewhere during the set, Little Simz joined the band to perform ‘Garage Palace’. The song is lifted from a deluxe edition of Gorillaz’ 2017 album ‘Humanz’. Yasiin Bey – aka Mos Def – also came onstage to perform ‘Plastic Beach’ cut ‘Sweepstakes’, while Moonchild Sanelly joined for ‘With Love to an Ex’.

As with last weekend’s set, Gorillaz were also joined by Beck to perform ‘The Valley of the Pagans’, Thundercat for ‘Cracker Island’, Bootie Brown for ‘New Gold’ and ‘Dirty Harry’, De La Soul for ‘Feel Good Inc.’ and Del the Funky Homosapien for ‘Rock the House’ and ‘Clint Eastwood’. Last weekend also saw the band bring out Slowthai, Peven Everett and Jamie Principle.

Gorillaz just fucking crushed it. Best set of the day so far. "Clint Eastwood" #Coachella pic.twitter.com/eEaAcuONQJ — The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) April 22, 2023

Coachella 2023’s second weekend will conclude this Sunday (April 23). Planned headliner Frank Ocean will not be performing this weekend, withdrawing from the lineup on doctor’s orders due to leg injuries he sustained in the lead-up to last week’s festival.

In Ocean’s place, Blink-182 will headline Sunday night, after playing their first show since reuniting with founding member Tom DeLonge at last weekend’s edition. Additionally, the festival will be closed out on Sunday night with a back-to-back set from Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet. The trio have previously performed collaborative sets at New York’s Madison Square Garden in February, and London in January.

‘Cracker Island’, Gorillaz’ eighth studio album, arrived in February this year. NME called it a “consistently enjoyable record that shows why they remain relevant so far into their career” in a four-star review upon its release.

Advertisement

“A band that was once considered mucking about on the periphery of pop are now very much defining the present and inspiring the future. You could be doing much worse for album eight, eh?”

Earlier this week, Gorillaz and Beck joined up to perform their ‘Cracker Island’ collaboration ‘Possession Island’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live.