Gorillaz share new animated video for ‘Silent Running’ with Adeleye Omotayo

Gorillaz have shared a new animated video for their recent single ‘Silent Running’ featuring Adeleye Omotayo.

The clip, which you can view below, was directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Emmy-nominated director, Fx Goby.

According to a press release it sees “Murdoc, Noodle and Russel solve the mystery of 2D’s disappearance”.

The track was released last month and follows on from ‘Baby Queen’, ‘New Gold’ (featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown), ‘Possession Island’ (with Beck) and ‘Skinny Ape’.

It is the final track to be lifted from Damon Albarn and Hewlett’s cartoon clan’s new album ‘Cracker Island’, which is out on February 24 via Parlophone. It can be pre-ordered here.

They have lined up a host of collaborators on the record, their eighth studio album, including Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, along with the collaborations already released.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz took over New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus for two augmented reality (AR) shows in celebration of recent single ‘Skinny Ape‘ at the end of last year.

Those performances were also directed by Hewlett and Goby. They were created by Nexus Studios which utilised Google’s ARCore Geospatial API, which uses Google Street View to build AR content in 86 different countries.

Elsewhere, Gorillaz are set to make an appearance at Coachella in April alongside Burna Boy, boygenius – aka the supergroup featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – Björk, Rosalía, The Chemical Brothers, Charli XCX, Kali Uchis and the elusive Jai Paul, who rose to fame in 2010 with the song ‘BTSTU’.

The bash, which will be held at Indio’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23, will be headlined by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.