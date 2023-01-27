Gorillaz team up with Adeleye Omotayo on new song ‘Silent Running’

Gorillaz have shared another preview of their new album – listen to ‘Silent Running’ featuring Adeleye Omotayo below.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s cartoon clan will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone. It can be pre-ordered here.

So far, the album has been previewed by the tracks ‘Baby Queen’, ‘New Gold’ (featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown), ‘Possession Island’ (with Beck) and ‘Skinny Ape’.

Of ‘Silent Running’, which features Gorillaz’ long-time band member Omotayo stepping up to lead vocals, Albarn said it concerns “that sort of mesmerising dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.”

Gorillaz frontman 2D added: “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out that’s where I was meant to be going anyway.”

Listen to ‘Silent Running’ below.

Last month, Gorillaz took over New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus for two augmented reality (AR) shows in celebration of new single ‘Skinny Ape‘.

According to a press release, the shows would allow fans to gather together to witness Gorillaz “play in real life as Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel literally tower over them, playing in the midst of two of the world’s most iconic skylines.”

The performances were directed by Gorillaz co-creator Hewlett and the Emmy nominated director Fx Goby, and created by Nexus Studios which utilised Google’s ARCore Geospatial API, which uses Google Street View to build AR content in 86 different countries.

The cartoon band have lined up a host of collaborators on ‘Cracker Island’, their eighth studio album, including Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny along with the collaborations already released.