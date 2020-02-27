Gorillaz team up with Malian star Fatoumata Diawara on new track ‘Désolé’

Gorillaz‘ new track featuring celebrated Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara has arrived – take a listen to ‘Désolé’ below in the second episode of the band’s new ‘Song Machine’ video series.

The Song Machine series, which premiered its second episode this afternoon (January 27), sees the cartoon group uploading tracks from their Kong Studios “as and when they happen.”

In the latest clip, the cartoon group teleport via a portal to Lake Como where they perform Désolé with Fatoumata Diawara.

Gorillaz drummer Russel said of the collaboration: “Making Désolé with Fatou was a real moment for me, you know. She’s an African Queen. This lady made the song what it is, beautiful, like life. What can I say about Désolé? They say sorry is the hardest word, but that’s not true… Try saying antidisestablishmentarianism with a mouth full of gluten free cronuts on a speed boat without licking your lips.”

The first episode premiered earlier this month featuring Slowthai and Slaves. It saw them joining forces to premiere the track ‘Momentary Bliss’.

At the end of 2019, Gorillaz released a new documentary called Reject False Icons which NME described in a three-star review as “a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”

Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn, meanwhile, has announced a new London show with his The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows project.