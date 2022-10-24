Gorillaz team up with Smirnoff for new ‘True Originals’ project

Gorillaz have teamed up with Smirnoff for a new project called ‘True Originals’.

The long-running vodka brand is “handing over some of their best-known cocktails and No. 21 bottle to be reimagined” by Gorillaz this autumn, according to a press release.

The collaboration, the statement continues, “begins with each of the four band members creating their own personal twist on some classic cocktails made famous by Smirnoff.

“From Murdoc’s ‘Vodka Murdini’ (a spin on the classic vodka martini) to Russel’s ‘Smirnoff Brooklyn’ (paying homage to the vodka Manhattan and his love for chilli), each one of the band’s signature recipes will feature on the exclusive limited edition Smirnoff x Gorillaz bottle.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Murdoc said: “Nothing to see here folks – just the OG vodka brand teaming up with the OG virtual band. Cheers Smirnoff – pleasure doing business with you! I’m not usually one for labels, but this is a beauty!”

Mark Jarman, Head of Smirnoff GB added: “Smirnoff is built on the spirit of originality and individuality in all forms; Gorillaz are true originals who dare to push the boundaries in everything they do. We are thrilled to be working with the band to continue creating originality and disrupting the creativity of cocktails.”

Fans can also buy a one-off bottle designed by band members Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D. It’s available here from October 27.

There will also be some special Smirnoff x Gorillaz special cocktail recipes published via their social media channels soon.

Recently, Stevie Nicks spoke about her experience of working with Gorillaz on their forthcoming new album ‘Cracker Island’.

The Damon Albarn-led cartoon band are due to release the record on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here). It’ll feature their recent Tame Impala collaboration ‘New Gold’, as well as guest spots from the likes of Bad Bunny, Beck and Thundercat.

Nicks will appear on a song called ‘Oil’, and recalled becoming “an honorary Gorilla” during an interview on Apple Music 1.

“Well, I have to tell you, it was really great,” she told Zane Lowe. “Because [‘Cracker Island’ co-producer] Greg Kurstin sent [the song] to me. I call Greg back, and I go, ‘Oh, I think this is now our new favourite song, and I haven’t even sung on it yet. But yes, I would love to do this’.”

Nicks continued: “I learned that song as if I had written that song and as if I was a Englishman, with that accent. And I love it so much.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer went on to reveal that her “one demand” to Gorillaz was to feature in the official ‘Oil’ music video. “Because that’s how I know about the Gorillaz, is because of all their crazy cartoon videos,” she explained.

“I want to be a Gorilla, and I want to have big, false eyelashes, and I want to have blonde hair, right? So, that’s what I said. And so, they’re doing it as we speak. And the whole song is… I think that song is somewhere between love and war.”

Nicks added: “I can’t wait till it comes out because I’m so proud of it. Now, I was an honorary Heartbreaker. I was an honorary Foo Fighter. And now, I’m an honorary Gorilla. I’m so happy.”