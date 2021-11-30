Gorillaz have teased footage of ‘Désolé’ from the forthcoming Song Machine Live cinema release next month.

The clip, which you can watch below, features Fatoumata Diawara and was recorded at the band’s London-based Kong Studios HQ in 2020. Song Machine Live also features guest appearances from Leee John, Georgia, Peter Hook, Kano, Slowthai, Slaves, Robert Smith and Matt Berry.

In cinemas for one day only on December 8, the show will feature the live performance alongside the cinema-exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, ‘Live From Kong’ with unseen interview footage and commentary from Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale now from here.

Two days later (December 10), Albarn’s band will release the 20th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album, featuring demos, b-sides and live recordings.

The eight-disc ‘Gorillaz (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Boxset)’ will bring together the original album, b-side collection ‘G-Sides’ and the dub and reggae remix album ‘Laika Come Home’ which has never been released on vinyl before.

Finishing off the collection is a live recording of their 2001 gig from London’s Kentish Town Forum. Also in the boxset is a 27-page DMC dossier of “leaked documents, memos, faxes and some early Jamie Hewlett drawings, assumed lost in a fire.”

A wider release will follow in autumn 2022. ‘Gorillaz’ was originally released March 26, 2001.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Gorillaz surprise-released their three-track ‘Meanwhile’ EP featuring Jelani Blackman, AJ Tracey and Alicai Harley which follows on from 2020’s ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’.