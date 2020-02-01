Gorillaz tease Tame Impala collaboration as ‘Song Machine’ project continues

Gorillaz are teasing their next collaborator for the ongoing Song Machine series – and it looks set to be Tame Impala.

The new virtual online series, which began this week with new track ‘Momentary Bliss’ featuring Slowthai and Slaves, will see a new collaborator joining Damon Albarn’s cartoon band in the legendary Konk Studios each week to share a collaborative track and performance.

Now, the band’s guitarist Noodle has shared a new teaser on Instagram, almost confirming that Kevin Parker’s Tame Impala will be the next guests.

The image sees the band members of Gorillaz driving their iconic jeep through the artwork from Tame Impala’s 2015 album ‘Currents’. See it below.

Speaking about Song Machine series upon its announcement, Gorillaz drummer Russel said: “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next.

“Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

Gorillaz recently released new documentary called Reject False Icons which NME awarded three stars and described it as “a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”

Tame Impala, meanwhile, this week shared a new video for ‘Lost In Yesterday’, which saw Kevin Parker and co pose as a ’70s wedding band.

The track is the latest preview of Tame Impala’s fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’, which is released on February 14. It follows three previous singles that have been shared from the album – ‘Borderline’, ‘It Might Be Time’ and ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’.