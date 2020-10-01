Gorillaz have confirmed that they’ll release the latest episode in their ‘Song Machine’ series today (October 1) with a collaboration with Elton John and 6lack.

Ahead of releasing the ‘Song Machine: Season One’ album on October 23, the cartoon band will release ‘The Pink Phantom’ later today. A brief snippet of the new episode reveals the track to be a stirring piano led-effort, featuring a cartoon version of Elton.

“The Gorillaz track I worked on is out tomorrow!” Elton wrote on Twitter yesterday (September 30). “I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan so when Damon reached out and asked me to get involved it was a no-brainer.

“The way the song turned out is just great – I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

‘Song Machine: Season One’ will also feature a selection of other star-studded Gorillaz collaborations with the likes of The Cure’s Robert Smith, St. Vincent, Peter Hook, Skepta, Kano and many more.

Gorillaz will showcase their new project with a live-streamed performance, ‘Song Machine Live’, on December 12-13. The show will air across three time zones via LiveNow – you can find more information here.

The group have also been working on another project in the form of their first hardback annual, which is also set to arrive on October 23.

The Gorillaz ALMANAC will feature 120+ pages of games, puzzles, new artwork and comic strips, published by Z2 Comics.