Gorillaz band leader Murdoc Niccals has shared a powerful message to fans amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

On Monday (March 23), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict new lockdown measures for the country as the virus continues to escalate.

“Comrades,” Niccals’ message begins. “I, Murdoc Niccals, along with Noodle, Russel and the other one, have full confidence that together with you, my adoring fans, we shall ride out the storm.

Advertisement

“These are serious times,” he writes. “And I don’t just mean running out of bog roll (personally I use a bidet), or having to do online yoga with your mum. In the coming days and weeks, we will face many challenges. But even though large tracts of mankind grind to a halt in the face of this formidable foe, we shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end.”

The message continues: “We shall fight it on our sofas. We shall fight it in the back garden. We shall fight it rewatching all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls. We shall fight it playing Monopoly and collecting £10 for winning a beauty contest while Russel goes straight to jail. But most of all, we shall defend our health and that of our fellow citizens of Earth, whatever that cost may be.

“And even if a large part of the planet becomes completely bored out of their melons, we will not surrender. We will carry on the struggle. Until the day we can go outside again with open arms, high five, group hug, fist bump, and maybe even French kiss.

“Until then,” the message concludes. “We’ve got this, and more importantly the machine remains ON!”

The machine Niccals refers to is Gorillaz’ current Song Machine series. Damon Albarn and co’s first track from the online series, ‘Momentary Bliss’, arrived on January 30, with contributions from Slaves and Slowthai, and a second track, coming soon, will feature Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara.

Advertisement

At the end of 2019, Gorillaz released a new documentary called Reject False Icons which NME described in a three-star review as “a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”