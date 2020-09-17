Gorillaz have shared details of their first live performances since 2018 with the ‘SONG MACHINE LIVE’ gig series.

The virtual band led by Damon Albarn will debut the songs written for the first season of their collaborative online composition series, ‘Song Machine’, in three different time zone broadcasts from December 12-13.

‘SONG MACHINE LIVE’ will bring together Gorillaz’ resident animator Jamie Hewlett’s visuals, coupled with live music performed by Albarn, who doubles up as the virtual band’s frontman 2D. He’ll be joined by virtual bandmates: guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals and drummer Russel as well as the full Gorillaz live band, plus a choice selection of featured artists.

Advertisement

Check out the broadcast zone times below and get ticket information here.



Marc Watson, Director at LIVENow said: “We are really proud to work alongside Gorillaz to create something truly special for fans all around the world. ‘SONG MACHINE LIVE’ will raise the bar on what to expect from live-streamed concerts. It demonstrates our commitment to creativity and innovation as we build LIVENow into the world’s leading destination for live-streamed content.”

A press release added: “‘Song Machine’ is the ongoing and ever-evolving process which sees Gorillaz release new episodes throughout 2020, recorded and captured live in Kong Studios and beyond, and made available as and when they are ready.”

Additionally, ‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez’ is released on October 23, with physical releases on standard CD, vinyl and cassette. The 17-track Deluxe and Super Deluxe box sets will also go on sale.

It will feature collaborations with the likes of slowthai and The Cure’s Robert Smith.