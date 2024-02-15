Gossip add UK and European shows to summer 2024 tour

Gossip have added a run of UK and European shows to their summer 2024 tour. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (February 15), the newly-announced tour dates come as the American trio are set to release their Rick Rubin-produced LP ‘Real Power’.

Their sixth studio album, ‘Real Power’ will arrive on March 22, and marks the first album from Beth Ditto and co since their 2012 release, ‘A Joyful Noise’.

Set to kick off later this summer, the new run of live dates will see the indie icons play at the Villa Ada venue in Rome, Italy on June 22, followed by a stop in Milan the following day. From there, shows in Prague, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Zurich and more are lined up for throughout the remainder of June and beginning of July.

Stops in Munich and Bonn are also listed, taking place on August 18 and 21 respectively, before the trio head over to the UK and Ireland for the latter half of the leg.

Ditto and co will play at the Collins Barracks in Dublin on August 27, followed by shows in Liverpool on September 1, Glasgow (September 3), and Leeds (September 4). Their final scheduled dates are in Luxembourg and Utrecht.

Tickets go on sale at 9am GMT/10am CET next Friday (February 23). Buy tickets here and check out a full list of new tour dates below.

Gossip’s new 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

JUNE

22 – Rome, Villa Ada (Italy)

23 – Milan, Circolo Magnolia (Italy)

26 – Prague, SaSaZu (Czech Republic)

JULY

2 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio (Denmark)

3 – Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36 (Germany)

9 – Zurich, Volkshaus (Switzerland)

AUGUST

16 – ULM, Klosterhof (Germany)

18 – Munich, Neue Theaterfabrik (Germany)

21 – Bonn, Kunstrasen (Germany)

17 – Dublin, Collins Barracks

SEPTEMBER

1 – Liverpool, Olympia

3 – Glasgow, SWG3

4 – Leeds, Wardrobe

7 – Luxembourg City, Den Atelier (Luxembourg)

8 – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg (Netherlands)

Ahead of the newly-shared tour dates, Gossip will be headlining BBC 6 Music Festival in Manchester, and have scheduled events in Berlin (March 21) and London (March 22) to promote the new album.

Other festival appearances lined up include Just Like Heaven in California and All Points East in London.

Gossip spoke with NME last November, following the announcement of their new LP, and opened up about how the members have evolved since their formation two decades ago.

“When we began, so much about Gossip was about running away – that was always in the music… We survived. We came from nothing, and we got the fuck out of there. And to be here 20 years later and still making music together is just incredible,” said Ditto.

She also spoke about working with Rick Rubin for the new album: “We felt genuinely cared about and supported. We’re both such maniacs, he’s amazing at helping us focus the chaos.”

“It’s not only about music, Rick helps you connect with yourself and everything else comes out of that. It’s a deep jam. We trust him completely.”