GOT The Beat confirmed to make first-ever comeback in January

GOT The Beat, the first sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s female supergroup Girls On Top, are reportedly gearing up to release new music next year.

Earlier today (December 23), South Korean media outlet SpoTV News reported that GOT The Beat are preparing to release a new song sometime in January. A separate report by Kpop Herald adds that the group have reportedly finished filming a music video for the forthcoming release.

A representative from SM Entertainment later responded to the reports, confirming that GOT The Beat are currently preparing to make a January comeback. Other details, such as a title for the forthcoming project and a definite release date, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

GOT The Beat’s as-yet-unnamed project marks the girl group’s first comeback, coming over a year after they made their debut with ‘Step Back’. The track was first performed on a special stage at SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA earlier this year, before it was officially released on South Korean and worldwide music streaming services in January.

Girls On Top are the sixth project group formed by SM Entertainment, an endeavour that began with SM The Ballad in 2010. That group featured members of TVXQ, Girls’ Generation and EXO. In 2019, the label had debuted the boyband SuperM, which was comprised of members from SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV.

Girls On Top are set to feature the label’s female artists in various combinations and sub-units. Their first sub-unit, GOT The Beat, is comprised of soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina.