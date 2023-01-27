GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation

Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella.

Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.

However, according to Hyoyeon, GOT The Beat had to decline the invitation since the group had not released enough songs. “At the time, we had only one song, so we couldn’t go,” Hyoyeon explained, as translated by Koreaboo.

갓더비트 코첼라 섭외 왔었는데 곡 수가 1곡 밖에 없어서 못갔다고ㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/luw8w2aMx6 — 화수은화 (@SNSD_0805) January 26, 2023

Later during her appearance on the SBS show, Hyoyeon revealed that she is also set to release new solo music soon.

Besides Hyoyeon, GOT The Beat’s members are soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina. The group is a sub-unit of the bigger SM Entertainment project group Girls On Top.

GOT The Beat made their first comeback earlier this month with mini-album ‘Stamp On It’. Prior to the release of their mini-album, GOT The Beat gave the title track ‘Stamp On It’ its live debut at SM’s annual new year’s concert ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE@KWANGYA’.

In addition to the title track, the new record includes B-sides ‘Goddess Level’, ‘Alter Ego’, ‘Rose’, ‘Outlaw’ and ‘MALA’. ‘Stamp On It’ arrived a year after GOT The Beat debuted with ‘Step Back’.

Hyoyeon, meanwhile, released her first mini-album ‘Deep’ last year. The record, led by a title track of the same name, included collaborations with BIBI, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, rapper Loopy, American DJ 3LAU and Dutch record producer Ummet Ozcan.