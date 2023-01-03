Watch GOT The Beat debut new single ‘Stamp On It’ with a powerful live performance

SM Entertainment supergroup GOT The Beat gave their upcoming single ‘Stamp On It’ its live debut on New Year’s Day, which you can watch below.

On January 1, K-pop agency SM Entertainment held its annual new years concert, titled ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE@KWANGYA’. During the show, which lasted well over five hours, the agency’s stars took turns performing past tracks and songs from their new collaborative album ‘2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Palace’.

During the show, GOT The Beat, the first sub-unit of SM’s first female supergroup Girls On Top, unveiled their upcoming single ‘Stamp On It’ for the first time. In the performance, which you can watch on the agency’s YouTube channel below, the girl group sing and rap to the high-octane single, dancing in sync to its sharp choreography.

“I want it all with elegance, smack down / A vicious shakedown, Mona Lisa smile / With loving eyes, the orbit of yours, I’ll break it down / You’ll turn around to a piece of me, piece of mind,” they sing in the chorus.

‘Stamp On It’ will be released both physically and digitally with the group’s debut mini-album of the same name on January 16. Further details such as its complete tracklist are expected in the coming weeks. The record is now available to preorder through music retailers, including the SM Global Shop here.

The upcoming mini-album will mark the septet’s first comeback since releasing their debut single ‘Step Back’ in 2022. Like ‘Stamp On It’, the track was first revealed at SM Entertainment’s New Year concert before being released on streaming services later that month.

GOT The Beat comprises idols from all four existing generations in K-pop, from BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Wendy and Seulgi and aespa’s Karina and Winter. With the exception of BoA, who is a soloist, all members of the act are either the main vocalist or main dancer of their original group.

In a 2022 interview with NME, Taeyeon discussed her thoughts prior to the group’s first release together: “There was nothing to worry about because we had great chemistry from the start. Each member contributed their talent, experiences and strength to this group, fulfilling their roles to the fullest in their given positions which created an amazing synergy.”