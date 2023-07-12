BamBam announces 2023 to 2024 ‘Area 52’ World Tour

Thai-born K-pop idol BamBam, also a member of boyband GOT7, has announced the first wave of dates for his upcoming solo world tour ‘Area 52’.

Today (July 12), BamBam shared that he would soon be holding his first-ever world tour, revealing its first few stops. the singer’s upcoming ‘Area 52’ world tour is set to kick off in Seoul this September, before heading to Manila, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok over the next two months.

According to the accompanying tour poster, more dates in other regions will be added to the ‘Area 52’ tour, which is set to continue into 2024. More details, such as ticket availability and prices, have yet to be announced. Keep an eye on this page for the latest information.

The dates for BamBam’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Area 52’ World Tour are:

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER 2023

19 – Seoul, South Korea, Olympic Hall

22 – Manila, Philippines, Smart Araneta Coliseum

30 – Macau, China, Lisboeta Macau



OCTOBER 2023

15 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mega Star Arena

28 – Bangkok, Thailand, Thunderdome Stadium

BamBam’s ‘Area 52’ World Tour announcement comes about three months after he released his debut studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’, which was led by its title track of the same name. Prior to its release, BamBam had released two solo mini-albums: ‘B’ in January 2022 and his debut record ‘riBBon’ in June 2021.

The singer embarked on his solo career under Abyss Company after he and his GOT7 bandmates left longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021. The septet released the single ‘Encore’ following their departure from the company, and shared that each of them would be focusing on solo endeavours for the following year.

In May 2022, GOT7 made a comeback with their 12th self-titled mini-album and its lead single ‘Nanana’.