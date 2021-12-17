GOT7’s BamBam teases new collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi

GOT7‘s BamBam is set to collaborate with Red Velvet‘s Seulgi on a brand-new single.

Yesterday (December 16), the Thai-born idol released the first teaser for the music video of his upcoming song ‘Who Are You’, which will also feature Red Velvet singer Seulgi. ‘Who Are You’ is scheduled for release on December 28 at 6pm KST.

The dark teaser opens with arm snaking around BamBam’s shoulder from behind him, interspersed with several other scenes from the forthcoming music video. The clip then ends with the arm slowly tilting BamBam’s face away, revealing Seulgi behind him, before the teaser abruptly comes to a close.

‘Who Are You’ will be the follow-up to BamBam’s debut mini-album ‘riBBon’, which was released in June. That record marked his first release under new label Abyss Company, following his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment back in January.

At a press conference for ‘riBBon’, BamBam had shared his worries while preparing to debut as a soloist. “Since this is the first time I’ve gone solo in Korea, I wanted to show that ‘this is BamBam’,” he said. “Rather than worry about the concept, I had bigger worries about my skills.”

In a previous interview with Allure Korea, BamBam shared that he is currently focused on carrying out solo activities in South Korea first. The singer said that he wishes to be “properly recognised” in the East Asian country first before expanding overseas.

The singer also reflected on the difference in reception in both Korea and his home country of Thailand. “I can walk around [in Korea] with ease,” he noted, before adding that he “ can’t do anything in Thailand. Not even go outside the hotel.”