NewsMusic News

GOT7’s BamBam drops music video for ‘Sour & Sweet’

His first full-length studio album is out now

By Gladys Yeo
GOT7's BamBam. Credits: Abyss Company.

GOT7 member BamBam has unveiled his first full-length album ‘Sour & Sweet’, along with a music video for the lead single of the same name.

Today (March 28), the Thai K-pop idol made a comeback with his debut studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’. The release was accompanied by a music video for its lead single, featuring the singer playing cat and mouse with a potential love interest.

It’s sour then it’s sweet / Sometimes, I could be more than what you see / This tastes like fantasy, fantasy / Dare to taste or fall into my recipe / It’s sour then it’s sweet,” he sings on the dance-pop song.

Advertisement

‘Sour & Sweet’ features eight tracks, seven of which – including the title track – were co-written by the GOT7 singer. BamBam also participated in the composition of several songs on the record, including ‘Take It Easy’, ‘Ghost’ and ‘Tippy Toe’.

During a recently press conference for the album, the singer shared that the new record tells the story of his journey since arriving in South Korea as a trainee, per Kpop Herald.

“‘Feather’ shows me when I first arrived while ‘Wings’ portrays the most recent me,” he said. “Although I’m not a superstar, I’ve achieved many dreams and have more to aspire for, now with my fans as wings.”

‘Sour & Sweet’ also marks BamBam’s first solo comeback in over one year, following the arrival of his sophomore mini-album ‘B’ in January 2022.

Last May, BamBam joined his GOT7 bandmates for their first comeback since leaving long-time agency JYP Entertainment in early 2021. The septet had released a self-titled mini-album, which was led by the single ‘NANANA’.

Advertisement

BamBam is currently signed with Abyss Company, which is home to artists like Sunmi, Sandara Park, Urban Zapaka and more.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement