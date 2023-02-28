GOT7’s BamBam begins teasing first solo studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’

GOT7 member and soloist BamBam has begun sharing details of his forthcoming studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’, due out in March.
On February 28, the Thai-born K-pop singer took to Twitter to unveil the release details of his next solo record, which he began teasing a day prior. According to the newly uploaded posters, BamBam will be releasing his debut studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’ on March 28 at 6PM KST. Further details such as the tracklist for ‘Sour & Sweet’ have not been announced.
뱀뱀 (BamBam) 1st Full Album [Sour & Sweet]
Title Poster
❤️Sour ver.
🎧 2023.03.28 TUE 6PM KST#뱀뱀 #BamBam#SourandSweet pic.twitter.com/0GIYsb0GHK
— 뱀뱀 BamBam (@BAMBAMxABYSS) February 27, 2023
In addition to release details, the singer has also shared pre-order links for the album, which will come in two versions: sour and sweet. BamBam’s upcoming studio album ‘Sour & Sweet’ can now be pre-ordered internationally via the Weverse Shop and other music retailers.
‘Sour & Sweet’ will mark BamBam’s first solo comeback in over a year, after his sophomore mini-album ‘B’ was released in January 2022. The singer’s work on the upcoming album had begun at least seven months ago, as BamBam had previously spoken about the project during a July 2022 interview.
“I’m currently working on my next album,” he said at the time. “This time, it’s not such a bright concept and it’s a big project in my company right now. I’m really looking forward to it so I hope you guys will too.”
In May 2022, BamBam reunited with the members of GOT7 to released their self-titled mini-album, led by the single ‘NANANA’. The record had been their first music release as a group since departing JYP Entertainment and signing with different agencies.