GOT7’s BamBam reveals he “wouldn’t have joined Abyss” if not for Sunmi

GOT7 member BamBam has revealed how Sunmi became the reason he joined his current label, Abyss Company.

GOT7’s BamBam joined Abyss Company in March 2021, following his departure from long-time agency JYP Entertainment in January that year. Meanwhile, Sunmi had signed with the label in 2017, back when it was known as MAKEUS Entertainment, after her contract with JYP Entertainment ended in the same year.

In the latest episode of BamBam’s YouTube talk show, Bam House, which guest starred Sunmi, the Thai-born K-pop idol revealed that he wouldn’t have joined his current label if not for the former Wonder Girls member.

“[Sunmi] is the lake of Abyss [because] you made our company grow,” BamBam told Sunmi, before admitting to her: “If you were’t there, I wouldn’t have joined Abyss.” He then explained that before he signed with the agency, he had contacted Sunmi and “asked about the company”.

“I was like, ‘Is it a company I could trust?’ She told me really good things about the company,” he recalled. “Now, [the] system has been formed so I feel more comfortable [working there].”

Sunmi later commented that “having a large size doesn’t mean it has a good system”, prompting laugher from BamBam. “I think you just dissed a company,” he said in response.

Sunmi recently released her new single, ‘Stranger’, which dropped alongside a Frankenstein-inspired music video. The song comes over a year after her previous solo work, the 2022 song ‘Heart Burn’.

Meanwhile, BamBam is currently on his ‘Area 52’ World Tour. He’ll next perform Bangkok, Thailand this weekend at the Thunderdome Stadium. Check out the full list of dates here.