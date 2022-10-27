Jackson Wang joins line-up for 2022 ‘League of Legends’ World Championship opening ceremony

Jackson Wang is set to perform at the upcoming League of Legends World Championship opening ceremony on November 5.

The GOT7 member inclusion to the performance line-up was announced via the official League of Legends Twitter page earlier today (October 27), in the form of a mock “memorandum” from Lil Nas X, who is dubbed the President of the Riot Games Office in the announcement and will also be performing alongside Wang.

“It has come to my attention that our Worlds Opening Ceremony needed more fire. That’s why I’ve called an expert to advise. Everyone welcome Jackson Wang to the League of Legends family,” the notice read. “With his magic (see what I did there?) and my genius brain, we will make this year’s performance an unforgettable experience.”

URGENT MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT @LilNasX Please welcome @JacksonWang852 to the League of Legends family. See you at the #Worlds2022 Opening Ceremony. November 5. pic.twitter.com/Ci0sVUnYP5 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 27, 2022

With the addition of Wang to the performing line-up, Riot Games has confirmed and finalised the four artists slated to grace the stage of the Worlds opening ceremony. Rounding out the bill are singers Edda Hayes and Louis Leibfried.

The Worlds opening ceremony and subsequent esports competition finals will take place on November 5 at 5pm PT, and will be streamed live from San Francisco via lolesports.com. The same livestream will also be made accessible through Riot Games’ YouTube and Twitch channels.

without further ado, introducing the #Worlds2022 Opening Ceremony artists: pic.twitter.com/zPy2JFHU9a — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) October 26, 2022

Wang’s most recent music was his studio album ‘Magic Man’, which dropped in early September. It features a total of 10 tracks, including pre-release singles ‘Blow’, ‘Cruel’ and ‘Blue’, all of which received accompanying video treatments. It marked his second full-length album as a soloist thus far, after the March mixtape ‘LOST & FOUND’, comprising eight old songs he had previously recorded but left unreleased.

In a glowing four-star review of ‘Magic Man’, NME’s Tanu I. Raj described the album as an “enjoyable listen”. “If his previous releases told his coming-of-age story, ‘Magic Man’ is where Jackson Wang steps up and fully embraces his own potential,” they wrote.