GOT7’s JAY B teases forthcoming mini-album with a “highlight medley”

GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has released a highlight medley for his forthcoming mini-album, ‘Be Yourself’.

In a visual framed through the lens of a security camera on a music video set, the highlight reel sees JAY B perform snippets of the title track ‘go UP’ and the five other tracks from the forthcoming project. Each performance of the track is shot from a different part of the set.

It’s the latest taste of the singer’s second mini-album. Earlier this week, the singer released the first music video teaser for the lead single ‘go UP’, which featured dancers of all ages in abandoned construction sites and skateparks, grooving to the instrumental of JAY B’s forthcoming single.

Slated for release on September 21 at 6pm KST, ‘Be Yourself’ marks JAY B’s first release under his new agency, CDNZA Records. The idol signed with the newly-established label in July after leaving H1GHR MUSIC, which was founded by Korean-American musician Jay Park.

The forthcoming EP will also act as the follow-up to last year’s ‘SOMO:FUME’. That record spawned several singles, including his official solo debut single ‘Switch It Up’ and ‘B.T.W’.

In a three-star review of ‘SOMO:FUME’, NME’s Sofiana Ramli wrote: “After being relieved from JYP Entertainment’s shackles to pursue creative freedom, you would expect the singer to use the opportunity of having a plethora of new producers and collaborators at his feet to experiment greatly, but the end result is neutral and safe.”