GOT7’s JAY B leaves CDNZA Records after less than a year with the label

South Korean singer JAY B, a member of K-pop boyband GOT7, has left CDNZA Records.

Over the weekend, CDNZA Records announced though its official Twitter account that JAY B was no longer being represented by the label.

In its statement, CDNZA Records said that it and JAY B had “come to a mutual agreement to terminate the artist contract effective as of 2023 April”. It added that the decision came after “after much thought and discussion with the artist”.

[Notice] JAY B 관련 안내 pic.twitter.com/3nxYSIdSh8 — cdnzarecords (@cdnzarecords) July 22, 2023

Advertisement

The news comes less than a year after JAY B first joined CDNZA Records in July 2022, following his departure from H1GHR Music. At the time, H1GHR also announced that rapper Sik-K had left the label as well.

Notably, JAY B is currently serving his mandatory military service, having enlisted in February 2023. Prior to that, the singer had played shows in Asia and Latin America as part of his ‘Tape: Press Pause’ world tour.

In other GOT7 news, Taiwanese-American member Mark Tuan recently launched his new GPT-powered AI “Digital Twin”, called “Digital Mark”. The virtual chat bot has polarised fans, with one describing it as “straight out of a Black Mirror episode”.

Elsewhere, Thai-born member BamBam has announced the first wave of dates for his upcoming solo world tour ‘Area 52’. They include shows in Manila, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok and more this September and October.