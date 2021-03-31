GOT7’s JB reportedly in discussions to join Jay Park’s H1GHR MUSIC

JB of GOT7 might soon be the latest member of the boyband to sign a new record deal after the group parted ways with their longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January.

According to a new report by South Korean media outlet OSEN, the K-pop idol is currently in the middle of discussions with Jay Park’s label, H1GHR MUSIC, about an exclusive contract with the agency.

If true, JB will become labelmates with the likes of Sik-K, pH-1 and HAON. He will also be the second GOT7 member to sign with a Park-owned label, following Yugyeom who signed a record deal with his hip-hop label AOMG back in February.

However, according to the label itself the contract is not a done deal yet, “Nothing has been decided in relation to recruiting GOT7’s JB,” a H1GHR MUSIC representative told South Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, as translated by Soompi.

Besides Yuhyeom, other GOT7 members have also signed with new labels since the expiration of their contract with JYP: Jinyoung joined BH Entertainment, Youngjae moved to Sublime Artist Agency and BamBam signed with Abyss Company. On the other hand, Mark Tuan has founded Mark Tuan Studio and Jackson Wang is continuing his work with Team Wang.

Despite pursuing solo ventures, the group has assured fans that they have no disbanded and that their individual record deals are “not the end” of GOT7. In February, they released the single ‘Encore’, alongside a music video featuring behind-the-scenes footage and old concert clips from their shows.

Meanwhile, Mark Tuan revealed in a recent Billboard interview that Justin Bieber is one of the inspirations for his upcoming music releases. Other details about the soon-to-be-released tracks have yet to be disclosed.