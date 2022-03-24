Mark Tuan drops moody visualiser for new single, ‘lonely’

Mark Tuan has dropped his latest single, ‘lonely’.

The singer, who is also a member of the K-pop boyband GOT7, unveiled the song today (March 24) alongside an accompanying “visualiser”, which sees Tuan performing from a solitary, black couch in the middle of an otherwise empty room, with the word “lonely” written across the floor.

“I like it better when I’m lonely, lonely, all alone / I never needed you to hold me, hold me, keep me close / And you know I gave you everything /Thеn you went and said to me / That you like it bеtter lonely, lonely, all alone” he croons on the chorus.

‘lonely’ was co-written by Tuan, alongside Matty Michna and lilspirit, the latter of whoa slo co-wrote the singer’s last two singles. The track was also produced by Michna, alongside frequent Young Thug collaborator BL$$D, JordanXL and Xavi.

The new song is the third solo single from Tuan since he made his first foray into English music as a soloist in November 2021 with ‘Last Breath’. That single was subsequently followed up by the song ‘My Life’, which was released in January.

‘lonely’ is also one of two new songs from Tuan, who is set to release a track called ‘Save Me’ in the coming months. On March 16, Tuan took to his Twitter to ask fans which song they thought he should release first, giving them an option between the songs ‘lonely’ and ‘save me’.

How y'all doing? I'm in a dilemma… i don't know what my next single should be 🤔

"save me" or "lonely" – you guys tell me — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) March 16, 2022

Upon the overwhelming responses from fans, Tuan then announced the following day (March 17) that both singles would be released. “Talked to my team and we’re going to drop both songs for y’all,” he wrote in his post, noting that the release date for ‘Save Me’ is “tba”.

Fuck it guys.. talked to my team and were going to drop both songs for y'all 🤘🏻 "lonely" dropping first next week and "save me" is tba. LESGOOO❤️ — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) March 17, 2022

In an earlier interview with NME, Tuan shared how ‘Last Breath’ was a stepping stone for him to establish his artistry. “I’m still trying to find my sound, [so] it’s the first step in the process in a lot of ways,” the singer elaborated. “I feel like this album will always have a special place in my heart.”

In other GOT7 news, Thai member BamBam recently returned with his second mini-album, ‘B’ and its lead single ‘Slo Mo’. The album also included the pre-release single ‘Who Are You’ featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi.