GOT7’s Mark Tuan teases what appears to be a new solo song

GOT7’s Mark Tuan has released a snippet for what seems to be a new upcoming solo song.

Earlier today (December 28), the Taiwanese-American singer released a video titled “???” on his official YouTube account. The 15-second clip shows Tuan raising a finger to his lips, before panning the camera to a computer screen as it plays a piano instrumental.

If the snippet is indeed a new song from the K-pop idol, the upcoming release will be Tuan’s much-anticipated follow-up to ‘Last Breath,’ which was released on November 12. ‘Last Breath’ marked Tuan’s first foray into English-language music as a solo artist, following his departure from JYP Entertainment earlier this year.

In a previous interview with NME, Tuan shared how ‘Last Breath’ to him is a stepping stone for him to establish his artistry. “I’m still trying to find my sound, [so] it’s the first step in the process in a lot of ways,” the singer elaborated. “I feel like this album will always have a special place in my heart.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the GOT7 member also teased that he has more solo music on the way in 2022.. “I want to say that I’ll give it to [the fans] by next year,” he said.

In related GOT7 news, member BamBam is slated to release his collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi later today. The upcoming single, titled ‘Who Are You,’ is the follow-up to his debut mini-album ‘riBBon,’ released in June.

