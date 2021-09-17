GOT7’s Youngjae unveils teaser for debut solo mini-album ‘COLORS From Ars’

Youngjae of GOT7 has released a teaser video for his much-anticipated solo debut.

On September 17, the K-pop idol dropped a 50-second-long clip teasing his forthcoming solo project. Titled ‘COLORS from Ars’, the GOT7 vocalist’s debut mini-album is due out on October 5 at 6pm KST.

Filmed in the style of a home video, the new black-and-white clip captures Youngjae scribbling on sheets of paper with a pencil soundtracked by a piano-driven track. Still images of the singer are also laid over the video.

‘COLORS from Ars’ will mark the GOT7 singer’s first release since his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment earlier this year. It will also make Youngjae the fourth GOT7 member to drop a solo project this year, after Bambam, Yugyeom and JAY B. Meanwhile, members Mark Tuan and Jackson Wang have released a number of solo singles.

Aside from his music, the idol has also been pursuing a career in acting. Earlier this year, he starred in the Netflix sitcom So Not Worth It, which also featured fellow K-pop singer Minnie from the girl group (G)-IDLE.

Youngjae also recently starred in the South Korean stage musical Midnight Sun, where he performed the track ‘Meet Me When The Sun Goes Down’.

In a previous interview with L’Officiel Hommes, the K-pop singer had shared that he misses working with the members of GOT7. “Whenever I miss the members, I often watch old videos of us promoting together. I definitely think that we shine the best and look the coolest when all seven of us are together,” Youngjae shared, as translated by Soompi.