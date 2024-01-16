GOT7’s Yugyeom announces first studio album, ‘Trust Me’

Yugyeom of K-pop boyband GOT7 has announced his first full-length studio album, ‘Trust Me’.

Today (January 16), Yugyeom took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce his first full-length studio album, titled ‘Trust Me’. The record is set to be released on February 21 at 6pm KST.

More information about the record, including its tracklist, title track, promotional materials and more are expected in the coming weeks. Check out a teaser for ‘Trust Me’ here.

Advertisement

‘Trust Me’ will come about half a year after Yugyeom’s previous release, the single album ‘LOLO’, which featured the Lee Hi collaboration ‘Say Nothing’. In 2023. the singer also dropped the single ‘Ponytail’, featuring Sik-K.

Yugyeom’s other releases include the March 2022 single album ‘Take You Down’, as well as his debut solo mini-album ‘Point of View: U’, which came out in June 2021.

In May 2022, Yugyeom joined his fellow GOT7 members to release the song ‘NANANA’. The single was taken from their self-titled EP, which was their first release since leaving longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021.

Last year, the GOT7 singer also spoke up about the financial difficulties during the pandemic: “That’s when it got a bit difficult for me, financially, especially since all the performances got cancelled too.”

In other K-pop news, IU will be making her long-awaited comeback with a new single titled ‘Love Wins’ later this month. The song’s music video will star BTS‘ V and be helmed by ‘Concrete Utopia’ director Um Tae-hwa.

Meanwhile, K-pop girl group NMIXX have made their return with ‘Dash’, the title track of their ‘Fe3O4: Break’. Ahead of the project’s arrival, NMIXX also dropped the pre-release single ‘Soñar (Breaker)’ in December 2023.