GOT7’s Yugyeom teases collaboration with Lee Hi

South Korean singer Yugyeom, also a member of K-pop boyband GOT7, is set to release a new song with Lee Hi.

GOT7’s Yugyeom has revealed that he’s set to drop a new song called ‘Say Nothing’ with AOMG labelmate Lee Hi. The upcoming track will be the first time the duo have worked together on a recording.

‘Say Nothing’ will appear on Yugyeom’s upcoming project, titled ‘LOLO’. The release will be led by a title track of the same name, and is due to drop on Monday (July 24).

‘LOLO’ will be Yugyeom’s second release of 2023, following the single ‘Ponytail’ featuring Sik-K. Prior to that, the K-pop idol dropped the song ‘Take You Down’ with Coogie in 2022 and his debut solo mini-album ‘Point of View: U’ in 2021.

Meanwhile, Lee Hi last released solo music in 2021 with her third studio album ‘4 Only’. The record featured the singles ‘Only’ and ‘Red Lipstick’, and was the singer’s first release under AOMG.

In other K-pop news, NewJeans have dropped their sophomore mini-album ‘Get Up’, featuring the singles ‘ETA’, ‘Cool With You’ and ‘Super Shy’. The project also includes the song ‘New Jeans’, which dropped alongside a music video in collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls.

NewJeans are also set to perform at Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago, which will be their US debut. The event will feature a dedicated space called ‘Bunnyland’ for fans of the K-pop girl group. Find out how to get your hands on tickets to Lollapalooza 2023 here.