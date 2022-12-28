GOT7’s Yugyeom to release new single ‘Ponytail’ next week

GOT7 singer Yugyeom has announced a brand-new single ‘Ponytail’, due for release next week.

The K-pop idol took to Twitter on December 26 to make the surprise announcement, where he revealed that the single will be officially released next week on January 2 at 6pm KST. The announcement also dropped alongside new accompanying concept photos for the release.

However, it remains unclear whether ‘Ponytail’ will be part of a larger body of work to arrive in the future from the singer.

Not only will ‘Ponytail”s release mark his first music of 2023, it will also be his first solo release since he joined forces with Coogie on ‘Take You Down’ in March. That single album also included an additional B-side track titled ‘Lights’.

Prior to ‘Take You Down’ and ‘Ponytail’, Yugyeom dropped his debut solo mini-album ‘Point of View: U’ in June 2021, a seven-part record headlined by title track ‘All Your Fault’ featuring GRAY. In a four-star review of the EP, NME’s Natasha Mulenga wrote that the GOT7 member was “using his newfound freedom to assert his independence and make a clear statement about the type of artist he wants to be”.

Last month, Yugyeom’s label AOMG announced the Asian leg for its upcoming ‘Follow The Movement’ world tour, featuring a roster of AOMG artists including the GOT7 member. Loco, GRAY, Lee Hi and Simon Dominic are also featured on the bill alongside Yugyeom.

Set to kick off in the second week of 2023, the tour will make its way to Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Tokyo, Osaka and Hong Kong, before concluding with a final show in Taiwan.

In other news, K-pop boyband NCT 127 will be making an appearance on CNN’s upcoming New Year’s Eve Live later this week as its K-pop representative. In an interview with anchor Kristie Lu Stout, the group will be speaking on the achievements and milestones they’ve accomplished in the past year, as well as disclose new plans for the coming year.