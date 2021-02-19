GOT7’s Yugyeom signs with Jay Park’s hip-hop label AOMG

GOT7 member Kim Yugyeom has signed to South Korean hip-hop and R&B label, Above Ordinary Music Group (AOMG), which was founded by rapper Jay Park.

The announcement comes a month after Kim and his group GOT7 departed from their longtime agency, JYP Entertainment, after seven years. He will now join AOMG’s roster of artists which includes the likes of Lee Hi, Simon Dominic, Gray, Loco, Hoody and Code Kunst, among many others.

“We are here to announce that YUGYEOM is officially signed with AOMG to take a new step together,” the company wrote on Instagram on February 19. “Please keep your eyes out on YUGYEOM’s various musical activities with AOMG.”

The announcement dropped alongside a performance clip of Kim dancing to Travis Scott’s song ‘Franchise’ with Young Thug and M.I.A, in an abandoned construction site. Check out the video here:

GOT7 ended their contract with JYP on January 19, announcing that each member will be pursuing solo careers in 2021. Recently, fellow member Jackson Wang claimed that their former agency did not allow him to promote solo material in Korea. “I could work everywhere except for Korea, that was the deal,” Wang revealed in an episode of the podcast series Get Real.

The Hong Kong-born singer/rapper is currently working to get his solo music distributed in Korea. Wang also revealed that he is planning to release two projects in the near future: one in English and another in Chinese.

Member Mark Tuan, on the other hand, released his solo single ‘One In A Million’ last week, while Jinyoung is set to star in the new tvN drama, Devil Judge. Despite their departure from JYP, GOT7 have confirmed that they still intend to release new music together as a group in the near future.