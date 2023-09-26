GOT7’s Yugyeom announces dates and venues for 2023 Europe tour

K-pop singer Yugyeom, a member of boyband GOT7, has announced his upcoming solo tour of Europe.

GOT7’s Yugeyom will kick off his five-date Europe tour on November 1 at the Bataclan in Paris, France. Following that show, the K-pop idol will play one concert each in the United Kingdom and Spain, as well as two in Germany.

Tickets to Yugyeom’s upcoming 2023 tour of Europe will go on sale October 6 at 7pm KST. More details, such as ticket prices, tiers and more, are expected in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information

The dates for Yugyeom’s 2023 Europe tour are:

NOVEMBER

01: Paris, France, Bataclan

02: London, United Kingdom, Troxy

04: Berlin, Germany, Huxleys Neue Wely

07: Madrid, Spain, Sala Black Box

10: Frankfurt, Germany, ZOOM

Earlier this year, Yugyeom revealed that he faced financial difficulties during the pandemic during an appearance on the YouTube talk show, Greenroom Talk. The K-pop idol spoke about how he had “the least amount of individual promotions” among the GOT7 members during the pandemic but was “still the breadwinner for my family”.

